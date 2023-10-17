German Chancellor arrives in Israel for "solidarity" visit

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Israel for a "solidarity" visit amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.
The visit follows a recent visit by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to Israel, where she expressed strong support from Berlin for “Israel's right to self-defense against the Hamas attack that commenced on October 7.”
The attack has resulted in the deaths of hundreds of Israelis, and the capture of others.
Baerbock subsequently traveled to Egypt, and Western countries have been working to prevent the escalation of the conflict in the region.
In response to the attack, Israel conducted airstrikes in the Gaza Strip. It announced a siege, marking it as the bloodiest attack where thousands of Palestinians were killed mainly children.