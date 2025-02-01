Germany passes tougher child protection law

Shafaq News/ German lawmakers have unanimously passed a new law aimed at strengthening protections for children against sexual abuse and expanding support for survivors.

Under the law, the next administration, set to take office after the February 23 parliamentary elections, will be required to involve the commissioner in all related policymaking.

The law also mandates an annual report to parliament, highlighting systemic gaps and urgent priorities. Survivors will have easier access to case files that may be critical to their legal proceedings.

"Every day, more than 50 children in our country suffer sexual abuse," Family Minister Lisa Paus said. "The government is doing everything in its power to prevent, address, and combat these crimes."

The legislation follows a series of high-profile child abuse scandals in Germany, including the Lügde case, in which multiple perpetrators were convicted of sexually abusing children at a campsite over several years.

The case exposed severe failures in law enforcement and child protection services, sparking nationwide outrage and calls for reform. Following the scandal, North Rhine-Westphalia’s Interior Minister Herbert Reul called it a "disaster for the rule of law," admitting that "unforgivable mistakes were made."