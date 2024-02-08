German navy frigate sets sail to safeguard Red Sea shipping routes from Houthis

Shafaq News/ A German navy frigate departed from the northern port of Wilhelmshaven on Thursday, heading to the Red Sea to protect commercial ships from potential attacks by Yemen-based Houthis.

According to Navy Chief Jan Christian Kaack, the mission is part of a planned European Union initiative and represents a significant engagement for the German Navy.

The EU is contemplating a naval mission to enhance security for merchant ships in the Red Sea, and countries like Italy, France, and Belgium have shown interest in participating. However, the mission is pending confirmation by the German Parliament and the European Union.

The "Hesse" frigate, with a crew of approximately 240, is equipped for air defense, capable of detecting targets up to 400 kilometers away and intercepting threats such as ballistic missiles, drones, and remotely controlled boats.

The Houthis, backed by Iran, have targeted ships in the Red Sea, disrupting global maritime trade and prompting concerns and rerouting by some shipping companies.

In retaliation, joint strikes by US and British forces targeted the Houthis sites in Yemen to diminish their capacity to attack vessels along this crucial trade route.