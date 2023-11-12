German majority expresses concern over potential terrorist attacks amid Gaza conflict

Shafaq News / A new opinion poll in Germany on Sunday revealed the majority of the citizens are concerned about potential terrorist attacks due to the ongoing war in Gaza and the increasing number of refugees coming to Germany as a result of these events.

The survey, conducted by the "YouGov" institute to measure public opinion, commissioned by the German news agency "DPA", showed that 59% of respondents believe that the occurrence of attacks resulting in a significant number of casualties is "highly likely or somewhat likely," while only 27% opposed this opinion.

The poll also disclosed that fears of potential terrorist attacks are the most worrisome consequence of the war in Gaza for 25% of Germans surveyed, while 26% mentioned that the increase in the number of refugees coming to Germany is their primary concern due to this war.

Only 17% of Germans described the currently increasing anti-Semitism in Germany as their main concern following this war. Following that, concerns about deteriorating relations with Islamic countries came next, with 10% of respondents in the survey expressing that this is their major concern during this war.

Fear of rising energy prices ranked second to last in terms of Germans' concerns following the Gaza war, with 8% describing it as their biggest source of concern at present. The least concern among Germans in this context is the increasing hostility towards Muslims, with only 6% expressing this as their primary worry.

In contrast, 32% stated that the federal government strongly favors Israel, and only 7% of those surveyed believed that Germany strongly supports the Palestinians.

It is noteworthy that the survey was conducted between November 3 and 7 and included 2,123 participants across Germany. The poll took place amid the military operations carried out by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip in response to an attack by Hamas on October 7, which led to the death of hundreds of Israelis.