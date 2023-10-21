German, Dutch troops in Cyprus for possible Gaza escalation World Germany Cyprus gaza











Shafaq News/ The German and Dutch governments have deployed Special Forces units to Cyprus as they prepares for potential crisis situations in Israel, Gaza and West Asia. The German Army’s Special Forces Command (KSK), Navy Special Forces (KSM) unit, also known as combat swimmers, and the federal police Special Forces unit, which specializes in rescuing hostages (GSG 9), were all deployed to the Mediterranean island nation, the Bild reported on 19 October, citing security sources. According to Bild, Berlin is preparing for “all scenarios” should the conflict between the Hamas-led Palestinian resistance and Israel escalate. On 7 October, Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel. The resistance grouped fired thousands of rockets and 1,000 Hamas fighters infiltrated Israeli settlements surrounding Gaza, attacking military sites and taking over 200 captives, including soldiers and civilians. According to Bild, there is a “double-digit number” of German citizens among the captives. This suggests that the German special forces may be preparing to help rescue the Germans Hamas is holding captive. Several military transport aircraft, including the Airbus A400M Atlas and Lockheed C-130 Hercules, were transported to Cyprus as well, according to Bild. “We are ready for a cold start and prepared for all options,” Berlin announced, meaning that German forces will be completely ready to be deployed to combat at any time. The Dutch Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense announced on 18 October they are sending two C-130 Hercules transport aircraft bringing 200 soldiers to Cyprus, so that they can respond quickly if the situation in Israel and the Palestinian Territories deteriorates further. In addition to the C-130 crews , the military team consists of a detachment of marines and support staff. The German and Dutch forces were deployed to the Mediterranean as part of a broader build up of western forces in the region in support of Israel. Last week, Britain sent surveillance aircraft, two Royal Navy support ships and 100 Royal Marines to the eastern Mediterranean. British Poseidon P-8 aircraft are carrying out patrol flights to monitor efforts to transfer weapons from Iran or Russia to Hezbollah in Lebanon. Existing UK military units and fighter aircraft, based at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus, are also on alert as Israel gears up for an expected ground assault on Gaza. Earlier this week, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin approved extending the deployment of the Ford Carrier Strike Group in the eastern Mediterranean. The Pentagon also placed 2,000 U.S. troops on alert for potential deployment to the region. The Pentagon is also moving the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) aboard the three-ship Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) closer to the region as a deterrent to Hezbollah joining the war in support of Hamas and the Palestinian resistance. “For any country, for any group or anyone thinking about trying to take advantage of this atrocity to try to widen the conflict or to spill more blood, we have just one word: Don’t,” Austin said last week during his visit to Tel Aviv. Hezbollah has a massive supply of rockets and competent ground forces. Israeli planners fear fighting a war on two fronts, facing attacks from both Hezbollah in the north and Hamas in the south.