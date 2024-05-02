Gaza faces decades-long rebuilding amid widespread destruction, UN Report

Shafaq News/ A recent United Nations report on Thursday suggested that rebuilding efforts for the war-torn Gaza may extend well into the next few decades.

The report highlights the extensive damage caused by nearly seven months of Israeli bombardment, estimating the cost of reconstruction to be in the billions of dollars.

According to Palestinian data, over 80,000 homes have been destroyed as a result of the conflict, triggered by Hamas fighters' attacks on southern Israel last October. Israeli airstrikes have also led to the killing of about 34,500 Palestinians.

According to the UN report, even under the most optimistic scenario, where construction materials are delivered at an unprecedented rate, rebuilding all destroyed homes could take until 2040. However, considering past trends in reconstruction efforts following Gaza's previous conflicts, the process could take as long as 80 years to restore all entirely destroyed housing units.

Satellite images analyzed by the United Nations reveal that a staggering 85.8% of schools in Gaza have suffered damage since the conflict began.

The report added that more than 70% of these schools will require extensive reconstruction, adding to the monumental task of rebuilding the region.

The report warns of rising poverty levels, projecting an increase from 38.8% to 60.7% if the war persists for nine months, pushing a significant portion of the middle class below the poverty line.