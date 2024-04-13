General Safavi: Iranian threats 'More Terrifying' than war

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Brigadier General Yahya Rahim Safavi, assistant and senior advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, stated that the fear caused by Iranian threats is "more terrifying" than war itself.

Israel has been on high alert, awaiting a potential Iranian retaliation for the killing of military officers, including Brig-Gen Zahedi, a leader in the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), along with his deputy and 11 others in a strike on the Iranian annex in Syria's capital.

Khamenei's advisor spoke in a ceremony in Isfahan in commemoration of Brigadier General Zahedi, saying, "Iran's enemies, notably the Zionist entity and the United States, are anxious about the promised retaliation from Iran and rue their actions."

"Since the martyrdom of General Zahedi and his comrades, the Zionists have been living in a state of fear of retaliation and are on high alert." He added.

He continued, "The Zionists have been living in terror for a week; they declared a state of alert and halted their expected attack on Rafah because they do not know what Iran intends to do, when, or how it will respond. Therefore, fear envelops the Zionist entity and its allies."

The Iranian official further stated that "this psychological, political, and media war is more terrifying for the Zionists than the war itself, forcing some of them to flee and others to seek refuge in shelters every night because they fear Iran's attack."

"The settlers' protests were initially for the release of hostages, but now they are calling for Netanyahu's departure. Demonstrations against the Zionist entity have taken place in 90 countries."

On the other hand, Rahimi pointed out the escalation of attacks by the Axis of Resistance.

The Axis of Resistance included Lebanon's Hezbollah, the Yemeni Ansarallah, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, and other Iran-backed factions.

"Islamic Resistance in Iraq has recently targeted Haifa twice. The Yemenis also targeted Zionist, American, and British ships."

Tehran has not disclosed details regarding its response strategy, which led to a situation of chaos and tensions inside Israel and other countries.

Many states, including the US, the UK, Poland, India, France, Russia, Germany, and the Netherlands, issued travel warnings or closed their embassies, fearing any potential escalation.

Israel has not declared responsibility for the Syria attack. However, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant struck a defiant tone in comments made, albeit without mentioning Iran.

Israel is in a war on multiple fronts "both offensively and defensively," he told parliament's Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee.

"We operate everywhere, every day, to prevent our enemies from gaining strength and to make it clear to anyone who acts against us – all over the Middle East – that the price for action against Israel will be a heavy one."

President Joe Biden on Friday warned of imminent Iranian attacks, stating that they were expected "sooner rather than later," reiterating a solid public message to Tehran: "Don't."

"We are devoted to the defense of Israel…We will support Israel, we will help defend Israel, and Iran will not succeed." Biden said.