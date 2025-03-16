Gaza's Fragile Peace: Israel accused of breaching ceasefire

Shafaq News/ Israeli actions in Gaza have drawn accusations of ceasefire breaches, with local authorities warning of mounting humanitarian risks due to ongoing military operations and service restrictions.

The Gaza Municipality reported that Israeli restrictions on electricity and water supplies have placed immense strain on infrastructure, endangering essential public services such as sewage, sanitation, and water distribution. Officials called on the United Nations and humanitarian organizations to intervene, urging pressure on Israel to “lift the constraints preventing the restoration of critical resources.”

Palestinian officials and aid groups further accused Israel of obstructing the entry of reconstruction materials, including temporary shelters and heavy equipment, arguing that these measures “have stalled recovery efforts and worsened conditions for displaced residents.”

Despite the ceasefire, Israeli airstrikes have persisted. A recent attack in Beit Lahia resulted in the deaths of seven aid workers and a civilian, according to the UK-based Al-Khair Foundation. While Palestinian sources claim the victims were engaged in humanitarian work, Israel asserted that the operation targeted “militants suspected of violating the ceasefire agreement.”

Within Israel, however, opinion reflects mixed attitudes toward Gaza. A poll by Israel Hayom showed that 53.2% of Israelis favor US President Donald Trump’s firm stance, supporting either the immediate release of Israeli hostages or a full-scale military offensive. Another 25.7% advocate for an extended ceasefire, while 13.6% prefer a return to intense fighting.

International bodies have urged Israel to adhere to the ceasefire terms, warning that continued violations could “escalate tensions and worsen the humanitarian crisis.”