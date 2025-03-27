Gaza deaths mount: Israeli strikes kill Hamas spokesman, civilians

Shafaq News/ Israeli airstrikes killed senior Hamas spokesperson Abdul Latif Al-Qanou and multiple civilians across the Gaza Strip, Palestinian media reported Thursday.

According to the Palestinian Information Center, a strike hit Al-Qanou’s displacement tent in Jabalia Al-Balad, northern Gaza, injuring several others.

Additional strikes killed six people in Gaza City and one in Khan Younis. A separate attack on a house in Gaza City’s as-Saftawi area killed six members of the same family.

Earlier, Hamas confirmed the deaths of political bureau members Ismail Barhoum and Salah Al-Bardawil. Barhoum was hit while receiving treatment at the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis. Al-Bardawil and his wife were killed in a strike on their tent in the Al-Mawasi area.

The Gaza Health Ministry reported 830 deaths and 1,787 injuries since Israel resumed its offensive on March 18. Total casualties since October 7, 2023, have reached 50,183 killed and 113,828 wounded.

Israeli forces reportedly advanced in northern Gaza, demolishing homes near Umm Al-Nasr and taking control of over half the Salah Al-Din axis in the central part of the enclave.