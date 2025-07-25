Gas explosion kills three in southern Russia

Shafaq News – Saratov

A gas explosion tore through a 10-story apartment building in Saratov’s Leninsky district killing at least three people, including a child, Russia’s Emergency Ministry confirmed.

The blast collapsed part of the structure, with photos showing upper floors destroyed and debris scattered below. Witnesses reported hearing a loud explosion moments before the collapse.

While gas blasts in Russia are often linked to aging Soviet-era infrastructure, officials said the building was erected in 2011 and is managed by Sovezdye+.