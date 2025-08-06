Shafaq News – Moscow

Ukrainian forces sustained heavy losses in personnel and equipment over the past 24 hours, according to a statement released on Wednesday by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

Units from the North group engaged Ukrainian forces in the southwestern Black Sea, where up to 185 troops were reported killed or wounded. Two unmanned boats were also destroyed during the operation.

Further inland, Russian forces operating in the Center sector captured new strategic positions, with Ukrainian losses exceeding 360 troops. A tank was also reportedly destroyed in the engagement.

In the east, units continued advancing through Ukrainian defensive lines. The ministry reported more than 210 Ukrainian personnel were killed or injured in that sector, along with the destruction of another tank.

Operations along the West axis, according to the statement, resulted in up to 230 additional Ukrainian casualties. The ministry listed the destruction of a tank, two British-made Snatch armored vehicles, and six pickup trucks during the fighting.

Additionally, Russian forces targeted gas transport infrastructure, which the ministry characterized as supporting Ukraine’s military-industrial operations.