GOP Rep. has announced articles of impeachment against Biden

Date: 2021-01-22T10:27:41+0000

Shafaq News/ Just a day after the inauguration of the US’ 46th president, GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced she introduced articles of impeachment against Joe Biden. In a statement released on Thursday, Greene, who represents Georgia's 14th Congressional District, said, "President Joe Biden is unfit to hold the office of the Presidency. His pattern of abuse of power as President Obama's Vice President is lengthy and disturbing." Greene, a staunch Trump supporter, accused Biden in the document of engaging in quid pro quo with Ukraine and engaging in "high crimes and misdemeanors" in order to benefit himself and his son Hunter. The accusations became a major talking point during the 2020 election but were never substantiated. Greene said Biden should be impeached for "enabling bribery and other high crimes and misdemeanors, by allowing his son to influence the domestic policy of a foreign nation and accept various benefits - including financial compensation - from foreign nationals in exchange for certain favors." Biden's ties to Russia and, in particular, the energy company Burisma became one of the Trump campaign's major talking points during the debates, especially after the New York Post published a dubious story alleging his son Hunter Biden had made deals with the Russian government over access to his father when he was vice president. Both houses of Congress are currently controlled by Democrats, making it unlikely that Greene's impeachment push will move forward. Greene has been in Congress for less than a month but has already been at the center of several controversies. She refused to put her mask on during her January 4 swearing-in ceremony and left the House floor, which caused a screaming match between Democratic and Republican staffers. Greene wore a "Trump Won" mask to the event. On Sunday, Greene's Twitter was suspended for 12 hours after she suggested in a now-deleted tweet that Trump supporters "mobilize and make your voices heard in opposition to these attacks on our liberties" ahead of Biden's inauguration. Greene is one of two members of Congress - along with Colorado Rep. Laura Boebert - who has expressed support for QAnon, a baseless conspiracy theory that alleges President Donald Trump is secretly fighting a "deep state" cabal of pedophiles. Greene's support of QAnon, according to Media Matters, dates back to 2018 - though, in recent months, she claims to have distanced herself from the group.

