French leftists cry foul as Israel nixes visit

Shafaq News/ Israel canceled entry visas for 27 French left-wing lawmakers and local officials just days before their scheduled visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Prominent members of the delegation included National Assembly deputies François Ruffin, Alexis Corbière, and Julie Ozenne, as well as Communist Senator Marianne Margate. The group warned the decision “cannot be without consequences” and demanded a meeting with Macron.

Affiliated with France’s Ecologist and Communist parties, the lawmakers revealed in a joint statement that their visas—initially approved a month earlier—were revoked under an Israeli law permitting bans on individuals deemed likely to act against the state.

The five-day visit, organized in coordination with the French consulate in Jerusalem, was intended to promote “international cooperation and a culture of peace.” They condemned the visa cancellations as “collective punishment” and a “major rupture in diplomatic ties,” urging the French government to intervene. The MPs also noted that their parties have for decades called for recognition of a Palestinian state.

Tensions between France and Israel escalated after Macron declared that France may recognize a Palestinian state at a June peace conference. In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized the move, calling it a “huge reward for terrorism.”

Israel has recently blocked several European officials from entry, including Franco-Palestinian MEP Rima Hassan and Irish MEP Lynn Boylan, both denied entry in February.