French President stands in solidarity with families of Israeli detainees in Gaza

Shafaq News/ French President Emmanuel Macron expressed solidarity with the families of Israeli detainees held by Palestinian factions in Gaza.

In a message posted on the X platform in Hebrew, English, and French, Macron pledged efforts to free the kidnapped individuals held by Hamas.

"We are putting all our efforts, all our strength, into freeing the hostages held by Hamas and allowing their families to be reunited with their loved ones," Macron said.

This follows German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's prior tweet in Hebrew, emphasizing his visit to Israel as friendship.

Western leaders, including US President Joe Biden, have consistently voiced unconditional support for Israel amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, now in its 41st day, resulting in thousands of casualties among Palestinians.