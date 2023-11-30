French Interior Minister receives death threats following far-right dissolution announcement

Shafaq News/ French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin received death threats in recent days after expressing his intent to dissolve several small far-right groups.

The threats, believed from the far-right, were sent through a contact form on the French Ministry of the Interior's website.

One threat warned Darmanin of potential harm: "I warn you, false minister, your life is getting shorter with every passing second."

The minister is set to file a complaint in response to the threats. Darmanin's call to dissolve far-right groups followed several attacks by activists in response to an incident in Crepol, where a man died during a village festival.