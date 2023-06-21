French Interior Minister Announces Arrest of Two Suspected ISIS Supporters Planning Acts of Violence

Shafaq News/ French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin revealed the arrest of two individuals suspected of being supporters of ISIS and allegedly planning acts of violence within the country.

The arrests were made by the General Directorate of Internal Security (DGSI) following extensive investigative efforts and data collection.

In a tweet, Minister Darmanin expressed gratitude to the agency's personnel for their "diligent work in safeguarding the French population."

According to reports in the French newspaper Le Parisien, the detained individuals include a 17-year-old high school student and a 21-year-old law student, both suspected of preparing acts of violence in the name of ISIS. The newspaper outlined that the pair had planned to carry out attacks using bladed weapons against various targets.

The authorities took the high school student into custody in early March after security officers identified "suspicious activity" on his social media accounts, where he expressed his intention to carry out a knife attack. During a subsequent search of his residence, multiple knives and an ISIS symbol were reportedly found.

Further investigations into the online contacts of the initial suspect led authorities to a 21-year-old law student residing in Seine-Saint-Denis, northeast of Paris.

The student allegedly played the role of a "teacher and mentor" to the high school student. Following the arrest of the second suspect, investigators discovered numerous photos depicting torture, physical abuse, and beheadings on his phone, which he had intended to share with the first suspect. Additionally, a plan for targeting a church in Paris was reportedly found.