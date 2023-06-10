French Authorities Detain Suspect in Annecy Knife Attack, No Clear Terrorist Motive Identified

Shafaq News/ A local prosecutor in France announced on Saturday that the suspect behind a knife attack in the town of Annecy, which left four children and two pensioners injured, is in custody. The Public Prosecutor stated that there is no clear evidence of a terrorist motive for the attack.

Speaking at a news conference, Township Prosecutor Lynn Bonnet Mathis revealed that the suspect is being formally investigated for attempted murder and resisting arrest with a weapon. She added that the injured individuals are no longer in life-threatening condition.

The suspect, identified as Abdel-Masih, has not explain his motives since his arrest. According to a source close to the investigation, he resisted detention by the police, even rolling on the ground. The public prosecutor announced via Twitter that the suspect's arrest has been extended.

A psychological examination determined that the suspect's condition allows for his continued detention, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

At this stage, the Annecy public prosecutor's office states that there is no clear indication of a terrorist motive in the attack.

The 31-year-old attacker has no criminal record and no fixed address. He had lived in Sweden for ten years before coming to France and settling in Annecy in the autumn of 2022. He recently divorced his wife.

At the time of the attack, the suspect was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Upon his arrival in France a few months ago, he had legal status and was the parent of a three-year-old child. In November 2022, he submitted a new asylum application to France, identifying himself as a "Christian from Syria," according to a police source. The suspect was wearing a cross at the time of his arrest.

The attacker, dressed in black shorts and a blue headscarf, used an "Openel folding knife" to carry out the assault, as seen in a video of the incident. In a footage, he can be heard shouting in English, "In the name of Jesus!" while raising his arms to the sky.

Shafaq News/ A local prosecutor in France announced on Saturday that the suspect behind a knife attack in the town of Annecy, which left four children and two pensioners injured, is in custody. The Public Prosecutor stated that there is no clear evidence of a terrorist motive for the attack.

Speaking at a news conference, Township Prosecutor Lynn Bonnet Mathis revealed that the suspect is being formally investigated for attempted murder and resisting arrest with a weapon. She added that the injured individuals are no longer in life-threatening condition.

The suspect, identified as Abdel-Masih, has not explain his motives since his arrest. According to a source close to the investigation, he resisted detention by the police, even rolling on the ground. The public prosecutor announced via Twitter that the suspect's arrest has been extended.

A psychological examination determined that the suspect's condition allows for his continued detention, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

At this stage, the Annecy public prosecutor's office states that there is no clear indication of a terrorist motive in the attack.

The 31-year-old attacker has no criminal record and no fixed address. He had lived in Sweden for ten years before coming to France and settling in Annecy in the autumn of 2022. He recently divorced his wife.

At the time of the attack, the suspect was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Upon his arrival in France a few months ago, he had legal status and was the parent of a three-year-old child. In November 2022, he submitted a new asylum application to France, identifying himself as a "Christian from Syria," according to a police source. The suspect was wearing a cross at the time of his arrest.

The attacker, dressed in black shorts and a blue headscarf, used an "Openel folding knife" to carry out the assault, as seen in a video of the incident. In a footage, he can be heard shouting in English, "In the name of Jesus!" while raising his arms to the sky.