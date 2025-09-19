France submits Iranian director’s Cannes-winning film for 2026 Oscars

Shafaq News – Paris

France selected “It Was Just an Accident,” directed by acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi, as its official submission for Best International Feature Film at the 2026 Academy Awards.

The film premiered in the Main Competition at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, where it won the Palme d’Or—marking a pivotal moment in Panahi’s career.

After the selection, Panahi called on the Academy to overhaul its country-based submission process, arguing that state influence should have no role in determining eligibility. He recalled the exclusion of his 2006 film “Offside,” despite international praise, and urged greater institutional backing for independent filmmakers globally.

Credit: Independent journalist and reporter Mansour Jahani