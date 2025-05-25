Iran summons French diplomat over Cannes tribute to dissident filmmaker

Shafaq News/ Iran summoned France’s chargé d’affaires in Tehran on Sunday in protest over what it described as “insulting” remarks by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot following the Cannes Film Festival’s top prize being awarded to dissident Iranian director Jafar Panahi.

According to the state-run IRNA news agency, the Iranian Foreign Ministry reacted sharply after Barrot posted criticism of Iran’s human rights record on X, following Panahi’s receipt of the Palme d'Or for his latest film A Minor Incident.

Dans un geste de resistance contre l'oppression du régime iranien, Jafar Panahi emporte une Palme d'Or qui ravive l'espoir pour tous les combattants de la liberté, partout dans le monde. pic.twitter.com/AAXoUmLg8d — Jean-Noël Barrot (@jnbarrot) May 24, 2025

The politically charged film tells the story of a former prisoner who abducts his torturer in a journey that interweaves other victims, blending dark humor with themes of resistance. It was hailed by the jury as a bold act of cinematic defiance.

Panahi, known for his frequent clashes with Iranian authorities and past imprisonment, told reporters he intends to return to Iran despite uncertainties. “Iran is my country,” he said. “I don’t know how to make films anywhere else.”

While international critics praised the film as an act of artistic courage, Iranian officials condemned the award as a politicized gesture, adding it to the growing list of diplomatic strains between Tehran and Paris.