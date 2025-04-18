France forbids citizens from traveling to Iran

Shafaq News/ On Friday, France’s Foreign Ministry issued an outright ban on travel to Iran for French nationals, citing heightened security risks.

The decision comes ten days after French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot urged all French citizens to leave Iran, warning of serious threats to their safety and an increased risk of arbitrary detention.

Despite repeated warnings, some French nationals continue to travel to Iran, though officials have not disclosed the exact number of citizens currently in the country.

France–Iran relations have deteriorated amid tensions over Iran's nuclear program, “human rights concerns,” and the detention of French nationals. France also has backed EU sanctions targeting Iranian officials.