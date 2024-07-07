France elections: Macron calls for caution, Prime Minister intends to resign

Shafaq News/ French President Emmanuel Macron called for "caution" in analyzing the results to determine who might form the government in his first comment after the initial results of the second round of the legislative elections.

Macron stated that the centrist bloc remains "very much alive" after his seven years in power, according to his entourage on Sunday evening. The Elysee Palace later clarified that Macron is awaiting the "composition" of the new National Assembly in order to "make the necessary decisions."

The Elysee added that Macron will not speak on Sunday evening, emphasizing that he is waiting for the "structure" of the National Assembly. The presidency further noted that "in accordance with republican traditions, he will wait for the formation of the new National Assembly to make the necessary decisions."

Meanwhile, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced his intention to submit his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, following the victory of the left-wing coalition under the "New Popular Front" in the legislative elections. Attal stated, "I will perform the duties required of me as long as necessary."

He added, "Today's (Sunday) election results showed that extremists cannot form an overwhelming majority."

The surprising projections placed President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance in second place, while the far right secured third place.