France, Germany vow to tackle “Trump's challenge” united

Shafaq News/ French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged on Wednesday to do everything in their power to ensure a "united and strong" Europe, aimed at confronting the "challenge" posed by America under Donald Trump's leadership, according to France24.

The German official, visiting Paris, stated, "It is clear that President Trump will pose a challenge." He continued, speaking from the Élysée Palace where Macron welcomed him, "Europe will not retreat or hide; it will be a confident, constructive partner."

Macron urged the 27 EU member states, particularly the French-German duo, to "play their part" in creating a "united, strong, and sovereign" Europe capable of defending its "interests," while the newly elected US president has pledged to raise tariffs on the European Union and threatened to reduce military support.

Macron emphasized that "the only response to the era we are entering is more unity, ambition, boldness, and greater independence for Europeans. This is what drives us, and we will continue to work in this direction."

Macron and Scholz met for lunch in one of their final meetings before the upcoming legislative elections on February 23, which are expected to see opposition Christian Democratic leader Friedrich Merz claim victory.

The meeting took place on the 62nd anniversary of the "Élysée Treaty" signed in 1963, which established reconciliation between the two countries after World War II.

European Momentum

Behind the scenes, French diplomacy is betting on a relationship with Merz that may prove less difficult than with Scholz, although the two capitals have continued to work closely together in recent years on all major European issues.

French government spokeswoman Sophie Brima stated, "The French-German duo must once again converge strongly and rapidly. Europe cannot stand without a strong French-German partnership," alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Macron hopes for significant European investments in modern technology, including through debt-sharing— a taboo subject in Berlin— to counter American competition. He also calls for the strengthening of European defense and the defense industry.

The two leaders have called for support for European automotive, steel, and chemical sectors in response to the blows promised by Trump. But will this be the agenda of the incoming chancellor?

The conservative candidate announced on Tuesday during the World Economic Forum in Davos that he is "very close" to the French president, affirming that he meets with him "regularly."

However, caution prevails amid anticipation. Éline Miyar Dolacrou, a Germany expert at the Sorbonne University, said, "This will ease everyone somewhat, although Merz is also not easy, and the situation will not change drastically with him."

"Stubbornness"

She explained, "When Scholz is stubborn, it shows through his silence. As for Merz, when he is stubborn, we will hear it. He is quick to anger."

There is a consensus that both sides have made mistakes, leading to the chill between Macron and Scholz, as their temperaments differ. The French president seeks the spotlight, while the German is more reserved in speech.

Scholz, former finance minister under Angela Merkel, came to power with a divergent view on France and its recurrent budget deficits.

There are many disagreements, including over the European missile defense project, the supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine, and finalizing the free trade agreement between the European Union and Mercosur countries—an agreement Berlin advocates against Paris' position.

Furthermore, Macron, who often positions himself as the leader of the European Union, stirs much misunderstanding in Germany.

Éline Miyar Dolacrou stated, "His behavior, actions, his style of making loud statements and creating opportunities, all of this is completely at odds with Scholz's temperament."

Stark, a French-German relations advisor at the French Institute of International Relations, noted, "Some of his decisions, including dissolving the National Assembly, were not understood, nor was France's disregard for the convergence criteria in the eurozone."

He added that Germany views Macron as "a weakened and isolated president."