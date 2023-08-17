Four charged in connection to English Channel migrant boat tragedy

Shafaq News/ French prosecutors have brought charges against four individuals for involuntary manslaughter following the harrowing incident involving a migrant boat that sank in the English Channel over the weekend, leaving at least six migrants dead, according to a statement from a judicial source to AFP on Wednesday.

The suspects, comprising two Iraqi and two Sudanese nationals, were apprehended shortly after the vessel, carrying around 65 people, capsized in the early hours of Saturday. The tragic event resulted in the loss of six Afghan lives.

Additionally, the four accused are facing charges of criminal conspiracy in relation to illegal immigration. The Iraqi detainees are suspected of being associated with a human trafficking network as investigators delve into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

As confirmed by French authorities, most passengers on board were of Afghan origin, accompanied by a few Sudanese and minors. The swift response from British and French coast guards led to the successful rescue of 59 individuals. However, the final count of casualties remains tentative.

Preliminary investigations have unveiled that an engine malfunction played a pivotal role in the boat's capsizing within the tumultuous waters of the busy maritime route. Disturbingly, many passengers were not equipped with life jackets at the time of the incident, as stated by the Paris prosecutor's office.

The discovery of the shipwreck by a commercial vessel prompted an immediate alert to authorities, leading to the French coast guard rescuing 38 people and their British counterparts, saving 23 more lives.

This tragedy marks the highest death toll since November 2021, when 27 migrants perished in the Channel. The incident strained relations between Britain and France, prompting discussions about shared responsibilities in preventing such calamities.

In response, French authorities have intensified patrols and deterrent measures, bolstered by a financial commitment from London. In March, an agreement was reached for substantial annual funding from Britain to France to support these efforts.

Official figures released last Friday revealed that over 100,000 migrants have undertaken perilous journeys across the Channel in small boats from France to southeastern England since records began in 2018.