Former Israeli Prime Minister labels Hamas attacks as political failure

Shafaq News/ Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak characterized the recent attacks initiated by the Palestinian Hamas movement as a "political failure for Israel."

In an exclusive interview with Al-Hurra TV, Barak acknowledged the complexities surrounding the situation, emphasizing that now is not the appropriate time to pinpoint internal breaches within Israel.

He stated, "The intelligence operations that are said to have failed also extend to the political aspect," while underscoring that a thorough investigation will be conducted to identify those responsible for the mistakes made by the Israeli side. He added that it would not be prudent to discuss the internal political situation in detail at the present moment, highlighting the need for national unity during the ongoing conflict.

Barak emphasized the importance of securing the release of Israelis kidnapped by Hamas in Gaza. He noted that among the kidnapped individuals, a significant portion are civilians, and there is a possibility that Hamas might release some hostages with foreign nationalities.

Hamas's attack, which caught Israel off guard, resulted in the deaths of numerous Israeli civilians. The Israeli army reported "hundreds of missing persons" following the attack, including around 150 individuals abducted by the Hamas movement.

In contrast, the Israeli attacks on Gaza killed more than 1,500 Palestinians, including many civilians.