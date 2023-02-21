Following the two quakes, 20 aftershocks hit Turkiye's Hatay

Shafaq News/ Turkiye's Vice President Fuat Oktay said about 20 aftershocks hit the southernmost Hatay province.

Yesterday, two tremors of 6.4 and 5.8 magnitudes hit the Turkish province near its shared border with northern Syria.

Oktay pointed out that aftershocks would continue in the region, and at least 20 have been recorded so far, urging citizens to stay away from damaged buildings.

AFAD and the Kandilli Observatory have lifted the warning for a possible rise in sea level, Oktay said.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said at a news conference that at least 213 people were wounded, and three died due to the tremor.

Hatay mayor said several buildings collapsed, and people were trapped inside.

Syria's state news agency, SANA, reported that six people were injured in Aleppo due to falling debris,

The new earthquakes came just two weeks after the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes centered in Kahramanmaras.

More than 13 million people have been affected by the disaster, with the death toll now above 41,000.