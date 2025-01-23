Following his remarks in Davos, who called for Zarif`s arrest in Tehran?

Shafaq News/ The Secretary of the Supreme Council for the Promotion of Virtue in Tehran, Rouhollah Momen Nasab, called on Thursday, for the arrest of Iranian Vice President for Strategic Affairs, Mohammad Javad Zarif, following his recent statements at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Zarif had stated during his participation in the forum that Iran was not aware of the attack launched by Hamas on Israel on October 7, 2023.

After more than 15 months of war, a ceasefiredealagreed between Israel and Hamas came into effect on January 19. The Palestinian Ministry of Health says more than 46,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks.

Zarif emphasized that Iran had no knowledge of the 7th of October Hamas attack on Israel, noting that Tehran was planning to hold a meeting with the Americans on October 9, 2023, regarding the nuclear deal, but the attack derailed those talks.

He further explained that Iran's regional allies, including Hamas, have always acted in their own interests, even at Iran's expense, as he put it.