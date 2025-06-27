Flash floods kill 18 in Pakistan as early monsoon lashes northwest

Shafaq News – Islamabad

At least 18 people have died and 10 remain missing following flash floods and rain-related incidents across Pakistan, authorities said Friday, as the country faces the onset of what is expected to be an early and unusually intense monsoon season.

In one of the most tragic incidents, torrential waters from the Swat River in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province swept away two families, with only three survivors found alive. Rescue teams have so far recovered between six and nine bodies from the river, while search efforts continue for the others still unaccounted for.

Separately, 10 more people were killed in rain-related incidents in the provinces of Punjab and Sindh over the past 48 hours. Emergency services have rescued at least 58 individuals from flood-hit areas, with several others injured.

The most severe flooding has affected several districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Swat, Shangla, Peshawar, Swabi, Mardan, Haripur, Torghar, Mohmand, and Mansehra. Authorities have also issued warnings for flash floods in eastern Punjab, southern Sindh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and urban areas vulnerable to overwhelmed drainage systems.

With rivers swelling and more rainfall expected, residents in vulnerable regions have been urged to stay away from streams and riverbanks. "People should not attempt to cross rivers or stand near them, especially during monsoon spells," local officials in Swat warned.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) confirmed that the 2025 monsoon began earlier than usual, starting around June 26–27, roughly four days ahead of schedule. It is forecasted to last through mid-September, bringing normal to above-normal rainfall across large parts of the country.

According to PMD projections, northeastern Punjab and Kashmir are likely to receive heavier-than-usual rainfall, while central and southern Pakistan will also see elevated precipitation levels. Northern KP and Gilgit-Baltistan are expected to receive average to slightly below-average rainfall.

Above-normal temperatures are also predicted across much of Pakistan this season, especially in high-altitude regions, raising concerns about glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) and landslides in Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK.

Rescue and relief operations are underway, particularly in Swat Valley, where hundreds of emergency personnel are involved in search missions. Local disaster management agencies, backed by Rescue 1122 teams, are using boats and helicopters to access cut-off areas.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed condolences to victims’ families and directed federal and provincial authorities to reinforce safety protocols in riverine areas. “Every life is precious,” his office stated, urging enforcement of strict measures to prevent similar tragedies.

While early warnings were issued by Pakistan's National and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (NDMA and PDMA), concerns persist about the country's ability to cope with extreme weather. Public trust in preparedness measures remains shaky, especially in light of the devastating 2022 floods that displaced millions and claimed nearly 1,740 lives.

In the aftermath of the 2022 disaster, Pakistan has received substantial support from development partners. The World Bank is currently backing two major recovery programs in Sindh: the Sindh Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project (SFERP) and the Sindh Flood Emergency Housing Reconstruction Project (SFEHRP). These initiatives aim to restore infrastructure, build climate resilience, and strengthen local capacity through training programs and financial inclusion.

However, international human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, have warned in recent reports that Pakistan’s healthcare and disaster response systems remain underprepared to meet the needs of climate-affected communities.