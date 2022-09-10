Report

Five ships loaded with grains leave Ukrainian ports, Turkey says

Category: World

Date: 2022-09-10T14:19:59+0000
Shafaq News/ Five ships have left Ukrainian ports under the Istanbul grain export deal, Anadolu news agency quoted the Turkish Defense Ministry on Saturday.

The ministry did not disclose the ships' points of departure or destinations.

Plans have also been finalized for inspections of 12 ships on Saturday, the ministry added.

Turkey, the United Nations, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February.

A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN has been set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

Since the landmark deal, some 105 ships have carried more than 2.5 million tons of agricultural products through the "grain corridor".

