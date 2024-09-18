First female Israeli soldier killed since start of ground offensive in Gaza

Shafaq News/ The Israeli army announced, on Wednesday, that four of its soldiers were killed and six others injured during clashes in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.

Among the dead were three soldiers from the Givati Brigade and a medic from the Armored Corps.

According to the Times of Israel, the medic, Ajjam Naim, is the first female soldier to be killed during Israel's ground offensive in Gaza.

This brings the total number of Israeli military casualties since the start of the ground offensive to 348. On the other hand, 41,957 Palestinians were killed in the ongoing war, the majority of whom are children, women, and elderly.

In the same attack, an officer and two soldiers were seriously injured, while two others sustained moderate injuries.

In a separate incident, a reconnaissance officer was critically wounded after being hit by RPG fire in Rafah on Tuesday, according to the army.