Father and his three children killed in Turkey-backed forces shelling on Ain Issa

Shafaq News/ A man and three children perished in an artillery attack of Turkey-backed Syrian factions on the village of al-Safawiyah in the Ain Issa countryside in north Syria.

A source told Shafaq News Agency earlier today, Wednesday, "factions of the Syrian Opposition targeted at dawn today al-Safawiyah village in the eastern countryside of Ain Issa near the International road M4."

"A man and his three children died in the shelling. The wife and a daughter sustained severe injuries," the source added.

The Syrian Democratic Forces accuse Opposition factions aligned with Turkey of attacking along the cross-lines between both sides in Ain Issa, Ras al-Ayn, and Tal Abyad.