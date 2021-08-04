Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Father and his three children killed in Turkey-backed forces shelling on Ain Issa

Category: World

Date: 2021-08-04T12:21:42+0000
Father and his three children killed in Turkey-backed forces shelling on Ain Issa
Shafaq News/ A man and three children perished in an artillery attack of Turkey-backed Syrian factions on the village of al-Safawiyah in the Ain Issa countryside in north Syria.

A source told Shafaq News Agency earlier today, Wednesday, "factions of the Syrian Opposition targeted at dawn today al-Safawiyah village in the eastern countryside of Ain Issa near the International road M4."

"A man and his three children died in the shelling. The wife and a daughter sustained severe injuries," the source added.

The Syrian Democratic Forces accuse Opposition factions aligned with Turkey of attacking along the cross-lines between both sides in Ain Issa, Ras al-Ayn, and Tal Abyad.

related

Pro-Turkish factions bomb the center of Ain Issa

Date: 2020-12-25 18:56:35
Pro-Turkish factions bomb the center of Ain Issa

Situation in Ain Issa calm after clashes between Qasd and Pro-Turkish factions

Date: 2020-12-27 14:24:51
Situation in Ain Issa calm after clashes between Qasd and Pro-Turkish factions

Turkish factions bomb Ain Issa in northern Syria

Date: 2021-01-04 13:59:41
Turkish factions bomb Ain Issa in northern Syria

Clashes between Syrian Democratic Forces and pro-Turkish factions in Ain Issa

Date: 2021-01-19 06:23:19
Clashes between Syrian Democratic Forces and pro-Turkish factions in Ain Issa

The Russian forces returned to their evacuated base in Ain Issa

Date: 2021-02-22 12:22:47
The Russian forces returned to their evacuated base in Ain Issa

Armed confrontations between Syrian government forces and Turkish-backed factions near Ain Issa

Date: 2021-03-02 09:36:20
Armed confrontations between Syrian government forces and Turkish-backed factions near Ain Issa