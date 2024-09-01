Famed “Spy” Beluga Whale Hvaldimir found dead in Norway

Shafaq News/ The beluga whale named "Hvaldimir," which captured global attention in 2019 when it was first spotted wearing a harness near Russian waters, has been found dead in southern Norway. The whale's carcass was discovered floating in Risavika Bay on Saturday by a father and son while they were fishing, Norwegian public broadcaster NRK reported on Sunday.

Hvaldimir, a name derived from the Norwegian word for whale — "hval" — and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s first name, became a media sensation in April 2019 after being found near the northern island of Ingoya, close to the Arctic city of Hammerfest. The whale was wearing a harness, leading to widespread speculation that he might have been a Russian spy.

The whale was lifted out of the water with a crane and taken to a nearby harbor, where experts will conduct an examination to determine the cause of death.

Marine biologist Sebastian Strand, who has monitored Hvaldimir for the past three years on behalf of the Norway-based Marine Mind non-profit organization, told NRK, “Unfortunately, we found Hvaldimir floating in the sea. He has died, but it’s not immediately clear what the cause of death is.” Strand added that there were no visible major external injuries on the 4.2-meter-long, 1,225-kilogramme beluga.

Hvaldimir first drew international attention when he was spotted by fishermen in April 2019, wearing a harness equipped with a mount for a small camera and a buckle marked with the text “Equipment St. Petersburg.” This discovery fueled allegations that the whale was a "spy" trained by the Russian navy, which is known to have employed marine animals for military purposes.

Over the years, Hvaldimir was sighted in various coastal towns along Norway's coast, maintaining his status as a unique and mysterious figure in the marine world.