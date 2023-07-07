False Claim Circulates Regarding Handover of Quran Burner in Sweden, Debunked as Old Video

Shafaq News/ A video clip circulating on social media purporting to document the handover of a Quran burner of Iraqi origin by Swedish authorities to the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm has been revealed to be false.

The claim surrounding the video has been debunked by fact-checkers, who confirmed that the footage is old and does not depict the described events.

In the video, individuals resembling security forces lead a blindfolded and bound man. The clip's caption states, "Urgent: Sweden hands over the accused of burning the Qur'an to the Iraqi embassy." However, investigations have confirmed that the video is from 2015 and showcases an Iraqi individual detained by Finnish authorities on suspicion of involvement with ISIS and the Camp Speicher massacre in 2014.

The Swedish authorities have not handed over any Quran burner of Iraqi origin to the Iraqi embassy in Sweden. The false information surrounding the video clip has generated confusion and misinformation on social media platforms.