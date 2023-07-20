KRG suspends representation in Sweden over Quran desecration

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Regional Government made an unprecedented decision to suspend its representation in Sweden in response to the desecration of the Holy Quran.

"We strongly denounce the despicable act targeting the Holy Quran and have decided to suspend the operations of Kurdistan Regional Government's representation in Sweden," the official statement read.

Prior to this action, the Iraqi government had also taken a decisive stance against the heinous incident. Earlier on Thursday, they withdrew their chargé d'affaires from Stockholm and expelled the Swedish ambassador from their country, as a bold protest against the permissive organization of a demonstration where the Quran was torn and set ablaze for the second time.