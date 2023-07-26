Danish Far-Right Group Burns Quran in Front of Embassies Amid Police Protection

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Danish far-right group "Danske Patrioter" (Danish Patriots) burned copies of the Quran before the Iraqi and Pakistani embassies in Copenhagen while being protected by the police.

The group's members displayed anti-Islamic banners and offensive messages during the event. They also desecrated the Pakistani flag and set ablaze copies of the Holy Quran, live-streaming it on their social media accounts.

This incident took place amidst stringent security measures enforced by the police.

The same group recently carried out similar actions in front of the Turkish, Egyptian, and Iranian embassies in Copenhagen, with police safeguarding their activities during each event.

On Tuesday, the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution on Tuesday to address the rising violence based on religion and abuse of religious symbols and holy books, deploring such acts as violations of international law.

The resolution promotes dialogue between religions and cultures and urges the international community to tackle hate speech, which can fuel religious tensions and incite violence.

The 193-member General Assembly adopted Morocco's proposed resolution through consensus. It strongly denounces all forms of violence against individuals based on religion or belief. It condemns any acts directed against religious symbols, holy books, homes, businesses, properties, schools, cultural centers, places of worship, and attacks on sacred places, sites, and shrines that contravene international law.

On July 12, the UN Human Rights Council based in Geneva condemned recent attacks on the Quran, despite some Western countries voting against the resolution.

The Council's resolution called for condemning such attacks and labeled them as "acts of religious hatred."