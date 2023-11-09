European Council President warns Israel of international isolation over Gaza strip actions

Shafaq News/ European Council President Charles Michel issued a stern warning to Israel on Thursday, cautioning that its continued violation of international law in the Gaza Strip could lead to international isolation.
Speaking on France 2, Michel emphasized the importance of Israel adhering to the provisions of international law while defending itself.
Michel stated, "Israel is not interested in isolation from the international community at a certain stage. Therefore, it is important to treat these rules cautiously."
He highlighted that the complete siege of the entire Gaza sector is not in line with international law, emphasizing the need to guarantee the protection of civilians. Michel reiterated that resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict through the establishment of two states remains an "absolute priority" for the European Union.
The European Council President stressed the urgency of organizing an international conference on this issue. He said, "I believe it is necessary to organize an international conference in the coming weeks. The European Union can and must take the initiative to push for a two-state solution and prepare a concrete plan and solutions that may serve as the basis for a settlement."
Israel has recently intensified its military operations in the Gaza Strip, vowing to eliminate Hamas, the militant group in control of the territory. The conflict escalated after an attack by militants on October 7, resulting in the deaths of 1,400 people and the abduction of more than 240 hostages. Israel's response has included airstrikes, a ground invasion, and imposing a siege on Gaza, affecting its 2.3 million inhabitants.
According to Palestinian officials, the ongoing violence has led to the tragic loss of 10,569 lives in Gaza, with 40% of the casualties being children. The situation remains tense, with international leaders closely monitoring regional developments.