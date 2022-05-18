Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Erdogan says NATO should understand Turkey's security sensitivities

Category: World

Date: 2022-05-18T10:49:44+0000
Erdogan says NATO should understand Turkey's security sensitivities

Shafaq News / President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he expected Turkey's NATO allies to understand its sensitivities on security, having surprised the allies last week by saying he would not view Sweden and Finland's applications to join the bloc positively.

In a speech to lawmakers from his ruling AK Party, he reiterated that Swedish and Finnish delegations should not bother coming to Turkey, adding that Sweden should not expect Turkey to approve its NATO bid without returning "terrorists".

(Reuters)

related

4 US Marines die during NATO drill in Norway

Date: 2022-03-20 06:45:00
4 US Marines die during NATO drill in Norway

Erdogan announces neutralizing a prominent PKK leader

Date: 2021-06-06 16:07:15
Erdogan announces neutralizing a prominent PKK leader

Iran says nuclear scientist killed by satellite-controlled machine gun

Date: 2020-12-09 18:59:44
Iran says nuclear scientist killed by satellite-controlled machine gun

Biden's Brussels trip to highlight new Russia sanctions, NATO posture plans

Date: 2022-03-23 09:42:57
Biden's Brussels trip to highlight new Russia sanctions, NATO posture plans

U.S. says Biden, Erdogan agreed on Afghanistan but S-400 issue is unresolved

Date: 2021-06-17 20:03:49
U.S. says Biden, Erdogan agreed on Afghanistan but S-400 issue is unresolved

NATO Says Afghanistan Withdrawal Has Begun

Date: 2021-04-29 16:34:19
NATO Says Afghanistan Withdrawal Has Begun

You can give us 1% of your planes and tanks – Zelensky at NATO summit

Date: 2022-03-24 13:24:14
You can give us 1% of your planes and tanks – Zelensky at NATO summit

Turkey's Erdogan says he could meet with Taliban leader

Date: 2021-08-11 20:41:46
Turkey's Erdogan says he could meet with Taliban leader