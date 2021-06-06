Erdogan announces neutralizing a prominent PKK leader

Shafaq News/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced neutralizing a Kurdistan Workers' Party leader, Salman Buzqeer, responsible for the Makhmour refugee camp inside Iraqi territories.

Erdogan said in a tweet, "Salman Buzqeer, nicknamed "Dr. Hussain", the first leader of the PKK organization and the general director of Makhmour, was neutralized by the heroes of our National Intelligence Service yesterday."

Yesterday, Saturday, the Turkish army targeted the Makhmour refugee camp, days after Turkish threats to "cleanse" it