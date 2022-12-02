Erdogan, Assad may meet in Russia, Kremlin

Shafaq News/ Arranging a meeting between Syrian President Bashar Assad and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Russia is possible. Still, there are no details on the issue yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"There are no specifics yet. However, there is potentially such a possibility," the Kremlin spokesman said when asked about the possibility of this meeting.

Peskov recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin had repeatedly said that contact between these leaders would be welcomed because they were in the interests of peace and stability in the region and Syria.

"Of course, the Russian side is ready to facilitate this in every possible way," Peskov stressed.

"So far, there is nothing to talk about in terms of details," Peskov added, responding to a question clarifying whether Moscow had sent specific proposals for the meeting to the leaders of Turkey and Syria.

Earlier, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said in an interview with the Al Arabiya TV channel that Moscow was working on holding a meeting between Assad and Erdogan in Russia.

On October 6, after the European Political Community summit in Prague, Erdogan said that a personal meeting between him and the Syrian president was out of the question. However, he later said such a meeting would occur "when the time comes." On November 27, Erdogan said that relations between Turkey and Syria could be improved following Egypt's example.