Eleven Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli forces in al-Aqsa compound

Date: 2021-06-18T15:36:15+0000

Shafaq News/ Palestinians protested after Friday prayers at al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem and briefly clashed with Israeli police, leaving scores wounded. A series of far more violent clashes at the site in April and May helped ignite last month's 11-day Gaza war. It has frequently been the scene of Israeli-Palestinian violence. The Red Crescent emergency service said eleven Palestinians were wounded by rubber bullets and stones. Young Palestinians could be seen throwing stones at police stationed at an entrance to the compound, who fired stun grenades and rubber-coated bullets. Hundreds demonstrated after Friday prayers in response to a rally held by Jewish ultranationalists on Tuesday in which dozens had chanted "Death to Arabs" and "May your village burn." The Palestinians protested against insulting Islam's Prophet Muhammad, after online video showed some of the participants in the Tuesday march denigrating him.

