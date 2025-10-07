Ecuador’s President survives assassination attempt

Shafaq News – Quito

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa narrowly escaped an assassination attempt on Tuesday night after gunfire hit his convoy in Cañar province, according to Environment and Energy Minister Ines Manzano.

In a statement, Manzano said five suspects were arrested after the attack, which occurred as Noboa’s motorcade passed through a protest zone. The president was unharmed, though his vehicle was struck by bullets, according to the minister, who called the incident “a direct attempt on the president’s life.”

The assault came amid nationwide protests over the government’s plan to phase out diesel subsidies, now in their third week. Demonstrations led by the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE) have blocked highways and paralyzed transport in several provinces.

⭕ #ParoNacional2025 | Caravana de comunidades de Toacazo avanza hacia Latacunga en el día 16 de resistencia.El camino está lleno de militares y policías: la fuerza pública actúa para reprimir al pueblo, no para dar seguridad.El IVA del 15 % sirvió para armar al gobierno, no… pic.twitter.com/goHx8tRQ2n — CONAIE (@CONAIE_Ecuador) October 7, 2025

CONAIE denied involvement, accusing security forces of provoking violence and using excessive force against peaceful demonstrators.

🔴 #CAÑAR | Las comunidades del cantón El Tambo denuncian una brutal acción policial y militar en el punto de resistencia frente al #ParoNacional2025. En respuesta a la llegada de #DanielNoboa, se desató una violencia orquestada contra el pueblo movilizado.Denunciamos que al… pic.twitter.com/krZx4as7QQ — CONAIE (@CONAIE_Ecuador) October 7, 2025

Noboa, Ecuador’s youngest president at 37, has faced persistent security and political turmoil since taking office. Tuesday's attempt on his life recalled the 2023 assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.