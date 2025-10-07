Ecuador’s President survives assassination attempt

Ecuador’s President survives assassination attempt
2025-10-07T22:42:13+00:00

Shafaq News – Quito

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa narrowly escaped an assassination attempt on Tuesday night after gunfire hit his convoy in Cañar province, according to Environment and Energy Minister Ines Manzano.

In a statement, Manzano said five suspects were arrested after the attack, which occurred as Noboa’s motorcade passed through a protest zone. The president was unharmed, though his vehicle was struck by bullets, according to the minister, who called the incident “a direct attempt on the president’s life.”

The assault came amid nationwide protests over the government’s plan to phase out diesel subsidies, now in their third week. Demonstrations led by the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE) have blocked highways and paralyzed transport in several provinces.

CONAIE denied involvement, accusing security forces of provoking violence and using excessive force against peaceful demonstrators.

Noboa, Ecuador’s youngest president at 37, has faced persistent security and political turmoil since taking office. Tuesday's attempt on his life recalled the 2023 assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon