Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Ecuador makes COVID-19 vaccination obligatory

Category: World

Date: 2021-12-24T05:52:56+0000
Ecuador makes COVID-19 vaccination obligatory

Shafaq News / Ecuador's government said on Thursday it has made it obligatory for eligible people to be vaccinated against COVID-19, amid an increase in cases and the circulation of new variants of the disease.

About 12.4 million Ecuadoreans - or 77.2% of those aged 5 and over - have been fully vaccinated against the disease, the health ministry said in a statement.

Indonesia, Micronesia, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan require vaccination for adults, and German and Austria will next year.

"Ecuador declares vaccination against COVID-19 to be obligatory. This decision was taken because of the current epidemiological situation: the increase in infections and the circulation of new variants of concern like Omicron," the statement added.

The government, which had previously said it wanted to vaccinate 85% of its population this year, added that there are enough vaccine doses to immunize all its 17.8 million people.

"Immunization will not be obligatory for people who have a medical condition or incompatibility. In that case, a certification must be presented," the statement said. The Andean country has confirmed more than 537,000 cases of COVID and linked nearly 33,600 deaths to the disease.

Source: Reuters

related

Protests in France against COVID-19 health pass

Date: 2021-09-12 15:24:11
Protests in France against COVID-19 health pass

A New COVID-19 Variant Has Been Found in 13 Countries

Date: 2021-02-17 08:08:33
A New COVID-19 Variant Has Been Found in 13 Countries

56 countries agree to Covid vaccine allocation deal

Date: 2020-09-22 17:48:27
56 countries agree to Covid vaccine allocation deal

How to keep the Covid vaccine at a cold enough temperature

Date: 2020-12-12 14:59:33
How to keep the Covid vaccine at a cold enough temperature

Thousands are signing up to be deliberately exposed to Covid-19

Date: 2020-10-12 20:19:02
Thousands are signing up to be deliberately exposed to Covid-19

Argentine’ President tests positive for Covid-19

Date: 2021-04-03 06:07:15
Argentine’ President tests positive for Covid-19

Brothers Build $22 Billion Fortune on Hope for Covid-19 Vaccine

Date: 2020-11-13 18:13:38
Brothers Build $22 Billion Fortune on Hope for Covid-19 Vaccine

Researchers: Rapid tests help to control Covid-19

Date: 2020-08-18 06:49:03
Researchers: Rapid tests help to control Covid-19