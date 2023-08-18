EU Chief Warns of "Grave Consequences" if Health of Detained Niger President Worsens

Shafaq News/ European Union Chief Charles Michel has issued a stern warning of "grave consequences" should the health of ousted President Mohamed Bazoum deteriorate further while under house arrest by Niger's military regime, according to a European official speaking on Friday.

During a conversation with President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria, who chairs the ECOWAS regional bloc that opposes the recent coup in Niger, Michel conveyed his concern regarding the declining detention conditions of President Bazoum.

President Bazoum, aged 63, was apprehended on July 26 by members of his presidential guard, marking the fifth coup in Niger since its independence from France in 1960. He, along with his family, remains confined within the presidential palace.

The Nigerian president emphasized the steadfast determination and political unity of ECOWAS in responding to the crisis. Tinubu affirmed that despite potential economic consequences for certain regional nations, ECOWAS would persist in maintaining sanctions against the military regime.

In reaffirming the EU's unwavering support for ECOWAS decisions, Charles Michel unequivocally condemned the coup in Niger, asserting that the EU would not recognize any authority derived from the coup. He emphasized the legitimacy of President Bazoum, who was democratically elected as Niger's rightful head of state.

The European official echoed Michel's concern for Bazoum's well-being, noting that a further decline in his health status would lead to severe repercussions.