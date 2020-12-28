Dozens of migrants including 57 Iraqis saved from the Aegean Sea

Shafaq News / The summit foundation for refugee and displaced affairs stated that the Turkish authorities had rescued 124 migrants, including 57 Iraqis, from drowning in the Aegean Sea.

The foundation said in a statement that it learned through its follow-up that Turkish coast guards rescued in two batches 30 migrants that Greece rejected.

The statement added that the Turkish forces detained 3 of them on suspicion of being the smugglers.

It is noteworthy that Turkey has become a passage for illegal immigrants trying to reach Europe, hoping to build a better life for themselves.