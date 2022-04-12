Erbil returns five new bodies of citizens their boats sank in the Aegean Sea

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-04-12T16:06:53+0000

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Kurdish Government announced the return of five new bodies of Kurdish citizens whose boats sank in the Aegean Sea in Greece at the end of last year. Yesterday, five bodies were also returned. The Government's Foreign Relations Department confirmed that Kurdistan is still conducting examinations and communicating with the Iraqi embassy in Greece and the Greek Government to identify others who are still missing. Last December, the Summit Foundation (Lutka) for Refugee and Displaced Affairs revealed that at least 32 Kurdish citizens died and missed when their boats overturned in the Aegean sea within three days. It is worth noting that Greece is the main route to other European countries for migrants and refugees from the Middle East.

