Aegean sea victims' families call on KRG to uncover the fate of their relatives

Shafaq News / The families of migrants who went missing in the Aegean sea demonstrated in Erbil, demanding the Regional Government to uncover the fate of the victims.

The families' representative, Rikan Abdullah, said in a press conference today that 70 persons boarded the boat that drowned in the Aegean sea on December 21, 2021, noting that only 5 of 29 victims from Kurdistan Region were found.

"The Regional government made great efforts to recover the remains, but we call on it to intensify its efforts to recover more remains", adding that the families do not know whether their relatives drowned in the sea or were arrested by the Greek authorities.

The demonstrators called for claiming the victims as martyrs, and allocate annual salaries for their families.

On April 12, KRG announced recovering the remains of five Kurdish illegal immigrants who drowned in the Aegean sea.