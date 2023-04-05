Donald Trump campaign releases 'mugshot' t-shirt

Shafaq News / Within minutes of Donald Trump being arraigned his campaign team released a t-shirt depicting a mocked-up 'mugshot' of the former president.

Supporters were told that a donation of $47 or more would be rewarded with their very own “NOT GUILTY’” t-shirt.

According to reports from New York no real mugshot was taken of the former president.

The offer was the latest example of the former president using his arrest as a campaigning and fund-raising tool.

It followed several other pleas for cash from Mr Trump and his family.

“Soros believes that with his hand-picked D.A. – Alvin Bragg – having ARRESTED President Trump for committing no crime, they can bleed our campaign dry by dragging us through witchunt after witchunt,” supporters were told.

“But what better way to PROVE that our campaign will NEVER SURRENDER our country to the Left’s tyranny than countless grassroots patriots proudly wearing their very own “NOT GUILTY” t-shirts.

“As Soros and the Fake News concoct a witch hunt to try and vilify President Trump. YOU can prove that the American People aren’t falling for their lies – and are proud to peacefully stand with President Trump and proclaim his innocence!”

Even if it had been taken, Andrew Cuomo, New York’s previous governor, introduced a ban on law enforcement releasing most mugshots to the public.

He said that the practice represented an "unwanted invasion of personal privacy".

The only exception to the ban was if releasing a mugshot would “serve a specific law enforcement purpose”.

Alina Habba, a lawyer who has represented Mr Trump in the past, told CNN that mugshots would not be necessary in this case.

"Mug shots are for people so that you recognize who they are," she said. "He's the most recognised face in the world, let alone the country, right now, so there's no need for that."

(The Telegraph)