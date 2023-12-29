Donald Trump barred from participating in Maine's 2024 presidential primaries

Shafaq News / The State of Maine in the United States has decided to bar former President Donald Trump from participating in its presidential primaries due to being "unqualified." This decision comes in light of his involvement in the Capitol building breach on January 6, 2021, following President Joe Biden's assumption of the United States presidency.

In an official document, Maine's Democratic official in charge of elections, Shenna Bellows, declared Trump "unqualified for the presidency" under the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, which excludes anyone involved in "rebellion" from holding any public office.

Trump's electoral campaign spokesperson announced plans to challenge Maine's decision in court, possibly escalating to a final appeal before the US Supreme Court.

Trump swiftly condemned what he described as a decision taken by "extreme left" and "enthusiastic supporters" of Joe Biden. He stated through his campaign team, "We are witnessing a direct attempt to steal elections and deprive the American voter of their right to vote."

Following this verdict, which Trump's campaign pledged to challenge in the US Supreme Court, Biden, who aims for a second term in the elections scheduled at the end of next year, stated that his Republican predecessor "certainly supported a rebellion, there is no doubt about it, and he is insistent on what he did."

Earlier, the New York Times revealed that 16 US states filed lawsuits seeking to prevent former President Donald Trump from participating in their presidential primaries.

Stephen Chung, spokesperson for Donald Trump's campaign, deemed Colorado's court decision as incorrect and vowed to appeal.