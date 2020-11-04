Diego Maradona to undergo emergency brain surgery

Shafaq news/ Diego Maradona, one of the greatest footballer in history, will undergo surgery for a blood clot on the brain, his personal physician told reporters on Tuesday, after he was admitted to hospital a day earlier.

The operation was expected to begin within hours to address the condition, which is a pool of blood, often caused by a head injury that can put pressure on the brain.

Leopoldo Luque, Maradona's personal physician, said the procedure was a "routine surgery"

"We are going to operate today. He is lucid, he understands, he agrees with the intervention," Luque said.

Luque added that Maradona will be transferred to Olivos Clinic in Buenos Aires province.

Maradona, 60, was admitted to the Ipensa clinic in La Plata, Argentina on Monday for anemia and dehydration.

In 2000, He was hospitalized after suffering from a heart failure from a drug overdose.

In 2004, weighing more than 100 kilograms, he suffered from another heart attack in Buenos Aires.

In 2007, he was hospitalized for his excessive alcohol consumption.

Maradona, who won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986, coaches local club Gimnasia y Esgrima appeared in public on his 60th birthday last Friday before his side's league match against Patronato.

Dozens of fans of Gimnasia y Esgrima have converged on the hospital since Monday evening, waving flags and holding posters with messages of support as they waited for news of Maradona's health.