Shafaq News/ Brigadier General Mohammad Hejazi, the deputy commander of Iran’s Quds Force, has died, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced in a statement on Sunday.

Hejazi died due to a “heart condition,” the IRGC statement said, without elaborating further.

Hejazi was appointed as the deputy commander of the Quds Force, the overseas arm of the IRGC, in January 2020 following the US killing of Iran’s top commander Qassem Soleimani.