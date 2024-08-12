Death toll in Gaza surges as Israel's assault nears one year, thousands detained

Shafaq News/ Israel's ongoing assault on Gaza has killed and injured 132,049 Palestinians, with thousands more wounded over the past 311 days, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. The number of Palestinians imprisoned by Israeli forces since October 7 now stands at around 10,000.

The ministry reported that the Israeli military carried out "three massacres against families in Gaza" within the last 24 hours, resulting in 142 deaths. Among the victims, 107 bodies have been identified, while the identities of the remaining victims are still being verified.

The ministry's latest statistics indicate that 150 new injuries have been recorded, bringing the total number of fatalities in Gaza to 39,897 and the number of injured to 92,152.

"Many victims remain trapped under rubble in destroyed buildings, with rescue teams unable to reach them due to the presence of Israeli military forces and the ongoing dangers in those areas."

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Prisoners Club reported that thousands of Palestinians have been detained by the Israeli army since October 7, bringing the total number of prisoners in Israeli jails to 10,000 since that date.